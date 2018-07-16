Featured
Man charged after leaving his dog in a vehicle in Collingwood
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 3:03PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 16, 2018 3:10PM EDT
A man is facing charges after a dog was left inside a van outside a Collingwood movie theatre.
On Saturday just before 7 pm, OPP officers were made aware of a dog left inside a van at the Galaxy Cinemas parking lot on Mountain Road. Officers found the Pontiac Montana with the dog inside, who appeared to be in distress.
Police contacted a tow company to unlock the doors. Police say the dog was friendly, and they gave him water and part of an officer’s lunch, as a treat. The dog was then taken to a local animal shelter until the owner could be reached.
At about 9:30 pm the owner of the dog was found returning to his vehicle. The 22-year-old man from Wellington North Township was charged under the Responsible Pet Ownership Act, under the Collingwood By-Law.
OPP officers would like to remind the public not to leave their pets unattended in parked cars.