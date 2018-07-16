

A man is facing charges after a dog was left inside a van outside a Collingwood movie theatre.

On Saturday just before 7 pm, OPP officers were made aware of a dog left inside a van at the Galaxy Cinemas parking lot on Mountain Road. Officers found the Pontiac Montana with the dog inside, who appeared to be in distress.

Police contacted a tow company to unlock the doors. Police say the dog was friendly, and they gave him water and part of an officer’s lunch, as a treat. The dog was then taken to a local animal shelter until the owner could be reached.

At about 9:30 pm the owner of the dog was found returning to his vehicle. The 22-year-old man from Wellington North Township was charged under the Responsible Pet Ownership Act, under the Collingwood By-Law.

OPP officers would like to remind the public not to leave their pets unattended in parked cars.