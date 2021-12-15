Man caught on camera removing toys, food from fire hall donation box

Police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing from a holiday donation box at a fire hall in York Region.

Surveillance video shows a man entering the fire station on Edward Street in Aurora between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and taking several food and toy donations.

Police say the same person came back twice and helped himself to the items donated by the public.

The suspect has light-skin and is roughly 45 to 50 years old with a medium build.

He was wearing dark pants, dark shoes, a plaid winter jacket and on another occasion, he wore a bright orange reflective construction jacket with a black toque with the logo 'Monster Energy' on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If the information you provide helps solve the case, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000. You never have to identify yourself or testify in court.