Man busted for stunt driving in F-150

The driving actions of a southbound Ford F-150 caught the eye of a patrol officer.

The pickup truck was seen performing a stunt manoeuver on Main Street in Penetanguishene at the Poyntz Street traffic lights near 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

A provincial police officer stopped the vehicle nearby and, spoke with the driver of the truck, which caused the officer to begin an impaired driving investigation.

Police charged a 45-year-old Penetanguishene man with impaired by drugs and alcohol charges, as well as performing a stunt.

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 22. He was served a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.