Man busted for property crimes, guns and drugs in Meaford

    Some of the items seized by Grey Bruce's Community Street Crime Unit, Thurs., July 25, 2024 (SUBMITTED) Some of the items seized by Grey Bruce's Community Street Crime Unit, Thurs., July 25, 2024 (SUBMITTED)
    A Meaford man faces charges after a rash of property crimes.

    Grey Bruce CSCU executed a search warrant at a house on Marshall Street in Meaford shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

    During the search, officers discovered two firearms, a 22-calibre rifle, a pellet gun, kitchen appliances and three bicycles.

    The total estimated value of seized items is approximately $22,000.

    A 43-year-old Meaford man has been charged with nearly a dozen offences, including:

    • Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • Five counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 Trafficking in stolen goods under $5,000
    • Breach of firearms regulation - store firearm or ammunition
    • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Unauthorized possession of a weapon
    • Two counts of possessing firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
    • Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
    • Possession of cocaine
    • Possession of methamphetamine

    The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.

    The investigation is continuing, and further charges are pending.

    The Grey Bruce OPP asks anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

