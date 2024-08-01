Man busted for property crimes, guns and drugs in Meaford
A Meaford man faces charges after a rash of property crimes.
Grey Bruce CSCU executed a search warrant at a house on Marshall Street in Meaford shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
During the search, officers discovered two firearms, a 22-calibre rifle, a pellet gun, kitchen appliances and three bicycles.
The total estimated value of seized items is approximately $22,000.
A 43-year-old Meaford man has been charged with nearly a dozen offences, including:
- Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Five counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 Trafficking in stolen goods under $5,000
- Breach of firearms regulation - store firearm or ammunition
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Two counts of possessing firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of methamphetamine
The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.
The investigation is continuing, and further charges are pending.
The Grey Bruce OPP asks anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
