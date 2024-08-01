Man busted for property crimes, guns and drugs in Meaford

A Meaford man faces charges after a rash of property crimes.

Grey Bruce CSCU executed a search warrant at a house on Marshall Street in Meaford shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

During the search, officers discovered two firearms, a 22-calibre rifle, a pellet gun, kitchen appliances and three bicycles.

The total estimated value of seized items is approximately $22,000.

A 43-year-old Meaford man has been charged with nearly a dozen offences, including:

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Five counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 Trafficking in stolen goods under $5,000

Breach of firearms regulation - store firearm or ammunition

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Two counts of possessing firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

Possession of cocaine

Possession of methamphetamine

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.

The investigation is continuing, and further charges are pending.

The Grey Bruce OPP asks anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.