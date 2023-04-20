Man assaults three strangers in altercation in Innisfil
Police in Innisfil have charged one man after multiple people were allegedly assaulted in the town on Wednesday.
South Simcoe police say they were called to an assault in the Belle Aire Beach Road and Arnold Street area just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, two 17-year-old males and one 18-year-old male were assaulted. The older teen was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the younger two were not injured.
A 23-year-old man from Innisfil is facing multiple assault and weapons-related charges. He was held for a bail hearing.
Top Stories
-
HAPPENING NOW
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
Hassan Diab's supporters urge Canada to rebuff extradition after guilty verdict
Supporters of Hassan Diab are calling on Canada to refuse any new extradition request from France after a court found the Ottawa sociology professor guilty of a 1980 bombing.
700 military members without heat or hot water at CFB Petawawa due to PSAC strike
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired Nick Nurse four years after the head coach steered the team towards its first NBA championship win.
New Ontario Volkswagen EV battery plant to create 3,000 jobs
Volkswagen's massive new electric-vehicle battery plant, being built in southwestern Ontario, could eventually grow to be the automaker's biggest gigafactory in the world, the CEO of the company's battery arm said Friday.
'Here to stay': Why this infectious disease expert remains wary of COVID-19
While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be in the past, one infectious disease expert explains why he’s not letting his guard down and doesn’t think other Canadians should either.
Insurance association warns federal dental plan could lead employers to drop coverage
An association of health insurance providers warns it might not be worth it for small businesses to provide dental benefits to some employees once the government launches a national dental plan, and is pitching a tax credit to convince them not to drop their coverage.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
Atlantic
-
Halifax hotel with 190 beds to be used as temporary housing as need expands
Nova Scotia's government says a Dartmouth hotel it has leased as a homeless shelter will also house people who are discharged from hospitals but still require a bed and care.
-
Kalin's Call: Drier than normal April continues, Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend
It’s been a dry month of April in the Maritimes. No rain is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend and only a low chance of showers so far for next week.
-
Judge rules former N.S. med student who killed 22-year-old eligible for parole in 2030
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a former medical student who killed another student during a drug deal -- and then disposed of his body -- will be eligible for parole in about seven-and-a-half years.
Montreal
-
Glass protectors to prevent drink spiking part of pilot project at Montreal bars
The next time you go out for drinks with friends in Montreal, you might see a new protective cover keeping your gin and tonic safe from tampering. As part of a new pilot project, glass protectors are being distributed to local bars to prevent illicit drugs from being added to people's drinks without their knowledge.
-
Mohawk Mothers, McGill reach deal to search for graves at site of former hospital
McGill University and a group of Indigenous elders have reached a deal to search for the possibility of unmarked graves at the former site of a Montreal hospital.
-
Petition circulating calling for Minister Caire's resignation after third link backtrack
Citizens are mobilizing to demand the resignation of Minister Eric Caire because of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government's retreat on the third link tunnel between Levis and Quebec City. The petition highlights the fact that Caire put his seat on the line on the issue of the link between the two cities.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president confident a deal can be reached as PSAC strike enters third day
The president of the Treasury Board says she's confident a deal will be reached at the bargaining table, as 155,000 public service workers spend a third day on the picket line.
-
Four people hurt in crash involving OC Transpo bus
Ottawa fire says firefighters responded to a call for a "high-speed motor vehicle collision" on Heron Road at Data Centre Road just before 5 a.m.
-
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
Toronto
-
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
-
Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired Nick Nurse four years after the head coach steered the team towards its first NBA championship win.
-
Ford, Ontario will not pay to regain Twitter verification, premier's office says
Premier Doug Ford has lost his 'blue-check' on Twitter and says he will not pay to regain it.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener impaired driver broke through road closure and narrowly avoided crash before trying to flee: Police
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
-
Kitchener man dead after Highway 401 crash
A fatal crash closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday night.
-
Home sweet home for Sweetheart the cockatiel missing in Waterloo Region for months
The search for Sweetheart the cockatiel is over, with the beloved bird now back at home in Waterloo, but he's got a long road to recovery ahead.
London
-
Charges laid in connection to crash that killed woman in southeast London, Ont.
Two men and one woman have been charged after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen pickup truck on Wednesday, resulting in a crash that killed a 62-year-old woman.
-
'This is the place to build the future': St. Thomas, Ont. Volkswagen plant to create 3,000 jobs
A major announcement took place Friday morning in St. Thomas that detailed plans for a future Volkswagen electric vehicle (EV) battery plant, with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford in attendance.
-
'I started crying happy tears': Glencoe, Ont. woman wins $250K with instant lotto ticket
A recent lotto win for a Glencoe woman was made even more meaningful when she used a dime she found when her dad died to scratch off an instant lotto ticket, which ended up being a big winner.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
-
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
-
Cobalt mayor resigns, citing online bullying and disinformation
The mayor of Cobalt resigned this week, citing online bullying. Mita Gibson, who is transgender and uses the pronouns ‘they’ and ‘them,’ tendered their resignation on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
What's that smell? City officials offer insight
Residents in several areas of the city have noticed a foul smell permeating through the air over the past 24 hours — but what could it be?
-
Windsor police seek suspect in two separate drugstore thefts
Windsor police are looking for a theft suspect who allegedly stole a $2,000 camera from a downtown drugstore.
-
Transport truck with alcohol involved in crash at Central Avenue and E.C. Row Expressway
Windsor police say a transport truck containing alcohol was involved in a crash on Central Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway.
Calgary
-
Police believed human remains, pig mask, gun would be found at Richard Mantha's rental property
Calgary police believed a search of the rural property Richard Robert Mantha was renting near Chestermere would turn up human remains, according to a search warrant viewed by CTV News.
-
Public input sought on Abbot Pass Hut heritage project
A historic hut, built by Swiss mountain guides more than 100 years ago, may be gone, but Parks Canada wants to ensure it's not forgotten.
-
Vehicle sought in Spruce Cliff murder-suicide found
Calgary police say a vehicle sought in a murder-suicide investigation has been found.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man accused of hate speech for alleged comments on slain woman's online obituary
A 54-year-old man is facing three criminal charges after allegedly making hateful comments on the online obituary of Megan Gallagher.
-
Saskatoon police chief recovering after medical emergency
Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) Chief Troy Cooper is recovering at home after a medical emergency.
-
Study suggests simple way to get children to eat more fruits, veggies
A new study conducted in Germany shows longer meal times could increase a child's vegetable and fruit consumption.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police release 2022 crime data as premiers meet with police chiefs association
The Edmonton Police Service is releasing its crime data from last year on Friday morning.
-
All Edmonton-owned golf courses now open for 2023
The Victoria and Rundle Park golf courses opened earlier this week and Riverside Golf Course opens Friday at noon, the city said.
-
'That's pretty cool': Oilers' Skinner calmly pulls off something not seen in Edmonton in 41 years
After losing his first ever NHL playoff game Monday night, Oilers rookie goalie Stuart Skinner said it was "good to get his first loss" to know "what it feels like."
Vancouver
-
What is happy climate action? A B.C. academic’s plan to protect the planet and spread joy
A B.C. behaviour scientist is encouraging people to ask themselves two questions before agreeing to anything: “Will this make me happier?” and “Will this reduce my emissions?”
-
Dozens gather to celebrate life of 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Surrey bus
A celebration of life was held in a Surrey park Thursday for 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug, who was fatally stabbed on board a transit bus last week.
-
Canada's premiers set to meet with police chiefs over public safety risks
Canada's premiers will meet with the association representing police chiefs this week over the concern of a recent spike in violence across the country.