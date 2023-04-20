Man assaults three strangers in altercation in Innisfil

Police in Innisfil have charged one man after multiple people were allegedly assaulted in the town on Wednesday.

South Simcoe police say they were called to an assault in the Belle Aire Beach Road and Arnold Street area just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, two 17-year-old males and one 18-year-old male were assaulted. The older teen was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the younger two were not injured.

A 23-year-old man from Innisfil is facing multiple assault and weapons-related charges. He was held for a bail hearing.