York Regional Police are looking for two men accused of assault and vehicle theft.

Police say the suspects posed as potential buyers interested in a vehicle that was posted for sale online.

They claim that the men arrived at the seller's house in Vaughan on Friday evening and were shown the vehicle for sale.

Police say the victim was hit with a handgun before the suspects took his keys and drove off with the car.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Investigators are looking for a black man, 25 to 30 years old, five-foot-eight with a slim build and scruffy short beard. A description of the second man was not provided.

The car is a white 2015 BMW M3 with the licence plate number CBNM597.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.