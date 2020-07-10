Advertisement
Man arrested while out on court release from previous incident
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 12:24PM EDT
A pair of handcuffs are seen in this file image.
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 21-year-old man faces robbery and assault charges following an incident in Midland.
Provincial police said the accused was on a release from the courts from a previous incident when he allegedly robbed a woman of her purse and assaulted another victim in front of an Eighth Street residence on Sunday afternoon.
Police arrested the man hours after the alleged incidents.
He remains in custody, pending a video bail hearing.