

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police say an Alliston man accused of impaired driving was arrested two days in a row for the same violation.

Nottawasaga OPP says the 33-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and charged with dangerous and impaired driving after a traffic complaint.

They say the same man was arrested and charged less than 24 hours later following a collision at County Road 21 and County Road 10 in Essa Township on Sunday.

The accused faces multiple charges, including driving while under suspension and driving with no insurance.

Police say he was held in custody for a 'show cause hearing' due to safety concerns for the public.