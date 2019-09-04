

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of a break-and-enter at a Tay Township business last month.

Police say the break-in happened on August 15 around 12:30 a.m. at a liquidation store by two men in dark clothing who police say rode bikes from the scene.

The bike-riding bandits allegedly stole watches and camera equipment with an approximate value of $8,000.

Police are still looking to identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.