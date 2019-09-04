Featured
Man arrested in Tay Township break-in
OPP Cruiser (File photo)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 3:27PM EDT
Police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of a break-and-enter at a Tay Township business last month.
Police say the break-in happened on August 15 around 12:30 a.m. at a liquidation store by two men in dark clothing who police say rode bikes from the scene.
The bike-riding bandits allegedly stole watches and camera equipment with an approximate value of $8,000.
Police are still looking to identify the second suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.