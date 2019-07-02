

The Canadian Press





A Toronto man has been arrested in what police west of the city are describing as a rental scam.

Peel Regional Police allege the man would advertise a non-existent room for rent and convince people to pay first or last month's rent via e-transfer.

Police say the alleged fraud took in at least 20-thousand dollars and say they believe there are additional victims.

The 33-year-old man is currently charged with one count of defrauding the public.