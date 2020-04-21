BARRIE -- Police have arrested a man accused of intentionally coughing on money before giving it to an employee at a convenience store in York Region.

York Regional Police say on Easter Sunday a 39-year-old man bought something from a convenience store on Highway 7 in Markham. A 17-year-old employee asked the man to step back from the counter to maintain physical distance.

Police say the man became upset with the request and then intentionally coughed on money, which he threw onto the counter. Police say he then told the employee he hoped he would get COVID, and laughed while leaving the store.

The money had to be disinfected, and Ryan Sanders, of Markham, now faces one count of mischief.