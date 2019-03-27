

CTV Barrie





A man arrested for allegedly harassing young children at a park in Angus is facing new charges following a police investigation.

Provincial police say the 31-year-old Clearview Township man was charged with two counts of criminal harassment and has now also been charged with two counts of attempted sexual assault on a female under 16 and two counts of attempted abduction of a person under 16.

Earlier this week the accused was arrested for allegedly approaching two different groups of young girls at a park on Greenwood Drive and offering them money to leave with him. Police say the man drove up to the children in a dirty black Chevrolet sedan car with a fin and loud muffler.

Investigators say the girls declined and told a parent who called police.

The incident at the park allegedly happened on March 21 at about 5:30 p.m.

The accused has been released from custody with a future court date scheduled.

Anyone who may have had a similar interaction is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP.