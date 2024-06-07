BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man arrested for causing disturbance during D-Day ceremony in Barrie

    A ceremony was held at the cenotaph in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., June 6, 2024, to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) A ceremony was held at the cenotaph in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., June 6, 2024, to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    Police arrested a man accused of causing a disturbance at the D-Day ceremony held in downtown Barrie on Thursday morning.

    According to police, a man drew a chalk circle with a message in front of the cenotaph as veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Grey and Simcoe Foresters, and the Royal Canadian Legion gathered.

    Officers stepped in once the individual started yelling at the crowd and placed the 49-year-old under arrest.

    City staff immediately cleaned the chalk message in front of the cenotaph, and the ceremony continued without delay.

    "The actions of this person were viewed by many as being very disrespectful given what the day and pending ceremony represented," stated Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services corporate communications coordinator.

    The accused was charged with mischief relating to a war memorial and causing a disturbance by shouting and will have to appear in court on Monday.

