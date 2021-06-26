Advertisement
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into a boat in Orillia
Published Saturday, June 26, 2021 4:12PM EDT
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a man for allegedly breaking and entering a boat on Saturday, June 26
BARRIE, ONT -- A boat owner got an unexpected visit on Friday night.
Shortly after 9 p.m., police received a call from a boat owner who reported that a stranger had started the engine on his vessel.
OPP arrived at the scene to find a man sitting in the captain's chair on the boat's upper deck.
A 26-year-old man faces break and enter charges, as well as theft of over $5000.
