BARRIE -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with four sexual assaults that police say took place in two cities over the last four years.

Police say the suspect was arrested on Nov. 1 shortly after a woman was taken from the Toronto waterfront to a parking lot and sexually assaulted.

Investigators say they were then able to link him to three previously reported sexual assaults in Toronto and Collingwood, Ont.

One allegedly took place in March, when police say a man posing as a ride-hailing driver drove a woman to a Toronto parking lot and sexually assaulted her while making death threats.

Police allege the same man dragged a teenage girl into a car in Collingwood and sexually assaulted her in 2017.

They say he also sexually assault a woman after pulling her into a laneway in Toronto in 2015.

The suspect, 34-year-old Dipesh Patel of Toronto, is charged with multiple offences, including three counts of sexual assault, two of sexual assault with a weapon and three of assault and one of assault with a weapon.

He's also charged with extortion, three counts of forcible confinement, two counts each of choking, threatening death and robbery, as well as one of using a firearm to commit an indictable offence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 17, 2019.