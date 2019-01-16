Featured
Man arrested, charged with indecent act from one year ago
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 6:04PM EST
A 63-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an indecent act that allegedly took place more than a year ago.
Police say a 12-year-old girl was walking on Collingwood Street in Meaford on September 10, 2017, when a man driving a car stopped to ask for directions.
According to police, he then started to ask the girl questions of a sexual nature before she ran away.
Donald James Ferguson of South Bruce Peninsula is charged with an indecent act offence and criminal harassment.