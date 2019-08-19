A man wanted for outstanding arrest warrants was taken into police custody after a standoff in Huntsville on Monday.

Police closed the area of King Williams Street around 3 p.m. after reports of gunshots in the area.

Police evacuated several nearby businesses as OPP units searched the area.

Police say the accused came out of a residence shortly before 6:30 p.m. and was placed under arrest without further incident.

Officers seized two airsoft guns and a bear banger, which police believe caused the noise that witnesses mistook for gunfire.

The 33-year-old Huntsville man faces criminal charges from previous offences.