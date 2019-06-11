Featured
Man arrested after couple and baby sprayed with corrosive substance
A cyclist wanted in an assault investigating involving a baby is seen in a surveillance camera image. (TPS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 11:31AM EDT
Toronto police say they've arrested a 45-year-old man after a couple and their baby were allegedly sprayed with a corrosive substance.
They say a man, woman and their infant were out walking at 4:30 p.m. last Thursday when a man riding a bicycle approached.
Police allege the man threw a bottle that contained corrosive material, which hit the family before he rode off screaming.
They say the family received minor injuries.
Police say they arrested the Toronto man around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
He has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of public mischief and one count of administer noxious substance.