Man arrested after allegedly stealing car at gas station and crashing into parked car

Police say officers arrested a man accused of stealing a car at a gas station and crashing into a parked car over the weekend in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

According to South Simcoe police, a motorist reported someone jumped into his vehicle while he was filling up at a gas station on Bridge Street and Holland Street around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday.

They say the suspect sped off in the stolen car and collided with a parked car in a neighbouring parking lot before taking off on foot.

Police say he was found at a residence and taken into custody.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man from Newmarket, was treated in the hospital for minor injuries.

He faces charges of motor vehicle theft and dangerous operation.

The accused has since been released with a future court date to answer to the charges.