One man has been arrested after an alleged assault in Angus Wednesday night.

Just before 11 pm on Wednesday Nottawasaga OPP responded to a report of an assault on King Street in Angus. Police arrived to find a 42-year-old man with injuries to his leg. Police say

they were caused by an “edge weapon” but won’t specify what the weapon was. The man was transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

According to the police investigation a verbal argument had escalated between the victim and another man.

Police arrested a 61-year-old man from Angus. He has been charged with aggravated assault and uttering threats causing death or bodily harm. He is being held for a bail hearing in Barrie on Thursday.