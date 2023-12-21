Man and woman charged in Orillia stabbing

Police arrested two people, a man and a woman, in connection with a stabbing at an Orillia residence last month that left one person seriously injured.

According to provincial police, the alleged stabbing happened on Barrie Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 17.

Police say they took a 37-year-old man from Ramara and a 29-year-old woman from Orillia into custody this week following search warrants at two locations.

Both are charged with assault, robbery, and court-related offences.

Police said previously they believed the incident was isolated.

There is no word whether the suspects and the victim knew each other.