Man and woman arrested in Orillia drug bust

Police charged two individuals in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Orillia.

Provincial police say officers responded to calls about drug activity on Thursday afternoon and placed several people under arrest.

Officers allegedly seized fentanyl, cocaine, medication tablets, and drug paraphernalia during the investigation.

A 42-year-old woman from Orillia is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a scheduled substance, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 37-year-old man from Oro-Medonte is charged with possession of a scheduled substance.

Both were later released from police custody with a date to appear in court.