Man and woman arrested in Orillia drug bust
Police charged two individuals in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Orillia.
Provincial police say officers responded to calls about drug activity on Thursday afternoon and placed several people under arrest.
Officers allegedly seized fentanyl, cocaine, medication tablets, and drug paraphernalia during the investigation.
A 42-year-old woman from Orillia is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a scheduled substance, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
A 37-year-old man from Oro-Medonte is charged with possession of a scheduled substance.
Both were later released from police custody with a date to appear in court.
EXCLUSIVE Chinese-Canadian mogul says 'erroneous' high-level security leaks have made his life 'unlivable'
Chinese-Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian is demanding the RCMP find the source of national security leaks that used 'manufactured intelligence' and 'erroneous embellishment' to portray him and his company as potential conduits of foreign interference.
30 cm of snow, heavy rain, damaging winds: Early April storms strike
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
What happened to 2 flight attendants from Pakistan who went missing in Canada
Two Pakistan International Airlines flight attendants who went missing after landing in Toronto sought asylum for claims involving gender-related persecution, religious persecution and domestic violence, says a Canadian immigration lawyer.
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
Daughter of Carly Simon ready to 'see the total eclipse of the sun' in Maritimes
The daughter of Carly Simon, singer of 'You're So Vain,' which mentions an eclipse in Nova Scotia, now lives in the Maritimes, just in time for the upcoming solar eclipse.
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
Japanese people could all be called Sato by 2531, study warns. But they'd need to get married first
Everyone in Japan could one day have the same surname unless its restrictive marriage laws change, according to a new study. But the country’s dwindling marriage rate could buck that trend and a rapidly declining population might render it moot entirely.
Pilot says brakes seemed less effective than usual before a United Airlines jet slid off a taxiway
The captain of a United Airlines jet said the brakes seemed less effective than normal and the plane and brake pedals shook violently just before the Boeing 737 Max slid off a taxiway in Houston last month.
Kitchener
Ontario mother quits job to drive son to autism program
An Ontario mother says she is being forced to choose between her income and an autism program necessary for her son’s development.
$250 parking spot? Kitchener tenants battle landlord over parking price pressure
An ongoing battle between a landlord and tenants in Kitchener has sunk to a new low – a price hike for underground parking.
Handgun report prompts large police presence in downtown Guelph
Police ordered a Guelph man to get on the ground at gunpoint on Thursday morning, believing he may be armed with a weapon.
London
Jury deliberating its verdict in case of elderly woman charged in crash that killed young girl
The jury at the trial of Petronella McNorgan started its deliberations late Thursday afternoon after hearing evidence in the case for two and a half weeks, and have been sequestered until Friday morning.
Community in mourning after sudden loss of Malik Edwards
Friends and family of Malik Edwards are in mourning after the sudden loss of the 23 year old.
Months-long investigation leads to human-trafficking related charges
A London man is facing several charges in relation to a months-long human trafficking investigation by London police.
Windsor
'I didn’t expect my religion teacher to have that conversation with me': Complainant testifies against former Windsor teacher
Ryan Turgeon, 39, is on trial for eight sex offences – against two complainants - for allegations ranging from 2015 to 2019.
65,000 native trees to be planted in Windsor-Essex region soon
Upwards of 65,000 native trees are expected to be planted in Windsor-Essex this year by the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) with the spring planting season about to get underway.
Suspect identified in alleged St. Clair College campus sexual assault
Windsor police say a suspect they were seeking has been identified.
Northern Ontario
Bus company now offering service from Sudbury to other major Ontario cities
FlixBus, a U.S.-based intercity bus service, announced Thursday the launch of its new service to Sudbury.
Ontario family terrorized in break-in by car thieves with gun
A Brampton man is speaking out after thieves smashed his door with a brick and surged into his home where his children were sleeping, demanding his car keys, telling the terrified family they had a gun.
After 25 years, Sudbury’s Dog House serves final round of beer and wings
After almost 25 years of serving wings and beer across the street from Sudbury Arena, the Dog House has closed its doors for good.
Sault Ste. Marie
Computer literacy programs in the Sault aimed at seniors
Seniors in Sault Ste. Marie looking to improve their understanding of computers and related technology have some options available to them.
Latest big winners in four northern Ont. hospital lotteries
Meet the March winners of the monthly 50/50 hospital lotteries in Sudbury, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay, who together won more than $700,000.
Transportation officials investigating ‘hard landing’ at Sault airport
The Transportation Safety Board is looking into the circumstances surrounding a “hard landing” at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.
Ottawa
Spring snowstorm brings 15 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 15 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region.
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
CHEO doctors to perform day surgeries at eastern Ontario hospitals
Kids and families in eastern Ontario now have access to surgical care closer to home.
Toronto
Toronto drivers to see a 'very painful summer at the pumps' as steep prices continue: expert
Drivers are already paying more to fill up than they were last year ago thanks to a recent run-up in the price of gas and one industry analyst is warning that it could be a “very painful summer at the pumps.”
Montreal
'A big loss for everyone': Friends, family mourn Quebec man killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Friends and family members are mourning the death of Jacob Flickinger, a Canadian military veteran and father to a one-year-old son who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, amid calls for an investigation into the attack.
85,000 customers still without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
a total of 85,000 customers remain without power across Quebec after snow blanketed the province Thursday.
Man, 71, struck by commuter train in Montreal West
A 71-year-old man was sent to hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a commuter train in Montreal West on Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
Iconic N.B. covered bridge will be blocked to traffic during total solar eclipse
Traffic will be blocked from crossing the world’s longest covered bridge in New Brunswick on Monday afternoon as a total solar eclipse passes overhead.
Patients left scrambling after Quispamsis, N.B., orthodontist abruptly closes practice
Dr. John Sherrard Orthodontist in Quispamsis, N.B., announced through its website it was closing its shop for good with no warning to patients or reason given.
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Winnipeg
University of Winnipeg reveals student, faculty data stolen in cyber attack
The University of Winnipeg has revealed data was likely stolen from a server containing sensitive, personal information of current and former students, employees and faculty in a recent cyber attack.
Wildfires could start as early as this weekend in Manitoba due to dry conditions officials say
Manitoba's wildfire services warns amid rising temperatures and drought conditions, flames could spark as early as the weekend. That's causing concern for one First Nation community still reeling from last year's wildfire fight.
Jackpot: Manitoba woman wins $1M playing bingo
A Manitoba woman has dabbed her way to a big payday.
Calgary
Calgary mayor recall petition: 72,271 signatures submitted to city
Exactly 60 days after he launched a campaign to recall Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Landon Johnston rolled a stack of six boxes in to the Elections Calgary office ahead of the deadline for the petition.
RCMP launch homicide investigation after human remains found near Tsuut'ina First Nation
Human remains were discovered near the Tsuut’ina First Nation on Wednesday and police are treating the death as a homicide.
Calgary police continue search for Chelsea Davidenas' body
Calgary police are continuing their search for the body of presumed murder victim Chelsea Davidenas.
Edmonton
Autopsy confirms B.C. boy died of dog bite, Edmonton police still investigating
An autopsy has confirmed an 11-year-old boy who was the victim of a fatal dog attack earlier this week died of a dog bite.
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
32-year-old man found dead in truck Tuesday was shot: EPS
Police say a man found dead in a truck early Tuesday morning in north Edmonton died of a gunshot wound.
Regina
'Recovery-based' care plan falling flat with addiction advocates in Sask.
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Tim McLeod is in Calgary this week for the eighth annual Recovery Capitol Conference of Canada.
Regina woman shares special connection to previous homeowners through items left behind
A first time homebuyer found unique items left in a home and now shares a special relationship with the previous owners.
Draft of Saskatchewan's pronoun policy gave teachers discretion for at-risk students
Emails show an early draft of Saskatchewan's school pronoun policy would have allowed teachers to use a child's preferred identification if there was concern the student faced danger when parents were notified.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon police stats show Fairhaven crime not rising, despite lingering fears
After weeks of breathless demands from neighbourhood residents who say a nearby homeless shelter is contributing to a crime wave, police released statistics from the two neighbourhoods at the centre of the controversy.
Saskatoon duo are the first Sask. men to officiate a Major League Soccer game
Two Saskatonians are celebrating after becoming the first male referees from Saskatchewan to officiate a game at the highest level in the continent.
Two Saskatoon men charged with murder in February shooting
After a month of investigation, police have charged two men for a fatal February shooting in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
Vancouver city councillors propose motion to regulate mushroom dispensaries
Two Vancouver city councillors are tabling a motion to regulate medicinal mushroom stores in the city.
Survival clock ticks for trapped B.C. orca calf, as gear arrives for complex rescue
The timer has been set to save a young killer whale's life, say First Nations leaders and a federal Fisheries Department marine mammal expert.
B.C. nurses speak out amid concerns about drug use in hospitals
For the second day running, concerns about nurse safety dominated question period in the B.C. Legislature on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
Man arrested after exposing himself to 12-year-old girl on Victoria bus, police say
Plainclothes police officers in Victoria arrested a 65-year-old man last week after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on a transit bus.
CFAX Santas Anonymous answers call for help to save Sooke school food programs
Educational assistant Shelley Crowley has been rolling out her breakfast cart at Journey Middle School in Sooke every school day for the past nine years.
Federal government reaches $7M settlement with B.C. First Nation
The federal government and a British Columbia First Nation have reached a $7-million settlement over a lumber grievance that dates back to 1942.