BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man and woman arrested in Orillia drug bust

    Handcuffs are seen in this file photo. Handcuffs are seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Police charged two individuals in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Orillia.

    Provincial police say officers responded to calls about drug activity on Thursday afternoon and placed several people under arrest.

    Officers allegedly seized fentanyl, cocaine, medication tablets, and drug paraphernalia during the investigation.

    A 42-year-old woman from Orillia is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a scheduled substance, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    A 37-year-old man from Oro-Medonte is charged with possession of a scheduled substance.

    Both were later released from police custody with a date to appear in court.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News