

CTV Barrie





Police are looking to identify two people suspected of using fake money to pay for purchases at a retail store in Barrie.

Officers say the employees at the Winners on Bayfield Street later realized the man and woman paid for dozens of items with counterfeit bills.

The first suspect is a white man, five-foot-10 and 170 lbs, between 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a blue and white Tommy Hilfiger jacket, black baseball cap, black sunglasses and black jeans.

The second suspect is a white woman with blond hair, approximately five-foot-nine, 170 to 180 lbs, between 30 to 40 years old. She was wearing a black shirt, black tights, black boots, a long grey sweater and carried a patterned purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.