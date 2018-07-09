Featured
Man allegedly threatens coffee shop clerk with 'gun' for misunderstanding his order
A 75-year-old Innisfil man faces charges after allegedly threatening a coffee shop employee with a weapon for misunderstanding his order.
Police say the accused got upset with the clerk for taking his order incorrectly at a coffee shop in Innisfil on Friday afternoon. The man allegedly indicated he had a gun and threatened the employee before picking up his order and driving off.
Police say they arrested the accused at his residence.
The weapon turned out to be a collapsible cane.
The man received multiple charges including uttering threats and assault with a dangerous weapon.