A 75-year-old Innisfil man faces charges after allegedly threatening a coffee shop employee with a weapon for misunderstanding his order.

Police say the accused got upset with the clerk for taking his order incorrectly at a coffee shop in Innisfil on Friday afternoon. The man allegedly indicated he had a gun and threatened the employee before picking up his order and driving off.

Police say they arrested the accused at his residence.

The weapon turned out to be a collapsible cane.

The man received multiple charges including uttering threats and assault with a dangerous weapon.