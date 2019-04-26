Featured
Man allegedly steals donation box for sick children
Surveillance video image of a suspect wanted in connection with a donation box theft in Bradford on March 16. (South Simcoe Police)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 6:59PM EDT
South Simcoe Police is looking for a man they say stole a donation box in Bradford.
Police say the alleged theft happened just before midnight on March 16 at a restaurant on Holland Street East.
Police say the donation box contained cash to benefit a foundation supporting sick children.
The suspect is described as being five-feet seven-inches, wearing jeans, work boots and a black hoodie.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.