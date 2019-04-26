

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police is looking for a man they say stole a donation box in Bradford.

Police say the alleged theft happened just before midnight on March 16 at a restaurant on Holland Street East.

Police say the donation box contained cash to benefit a foundation supporting sick children.

The suspect is described as being five-feet seven-inches, wearing jeans, work boots and a black hoodie.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.