

CTV Barrie





A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital following an alleged stabbing in Innisfil in the early morning hours on Friday.

South Simcoe Police say an altercation took place in the parking lot outside a bar shortly before 1 a.m. in the Innisfil Beach Road and St. John’s area.

Police say the Innisfil man was treated and released from hospital.

Officers are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.