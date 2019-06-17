

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police officers are searching for a man accused of being involved in a road rage incident near Schomberg.

Police say the incident started around 6 p.m. along Highway 9 and involved two vehicles.

Police allege the suspect followed another car along County Road 27 south of Bond Head until both pulled over.

They say he is accused of showing the occupants of the other vehicle a possible handgun before making a U-turn and driving off southbound back towards Schomberg.

No one was injured.

The man wanted in connection with the alleged road rage incident was driving a red Suzuki Grand Vitara with a spare tire on the rear with a red cover over it. The license plate is unknown.

The suspect is described as a white, skinny man with short brown shaggy hair. He was wearing a blue and white jacket, possibly a Tommy Hilfiger brand.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.