Man allegedly makes two failed bank robbery attempts in one day
A man wanted in connection with two robbery attempts in Newmarket on Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 is pictured during the alleged incident (L) and after changing his clothing (R). (York Regional Police handout)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 11:52AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 10, 2019 12:14PM EDT
York Regional Police investigators are on the hunt for a man accused of two failed bank robberies in one day.
Police say the suspect went into a Newmarket bank on Fri., Aug. 16 around 11:20 a.m. and handed the teller a note stating that he had a weapon and demanding money.
According to police, he was unsuccessful and left the bank empty-handed.
Police allege that a few minutes later, the would-be thief entered another bank with the same attempt and again fled with nothing.
Investigators say the man then went into a nearby store washroom and changed his clothing.
They believe he is 45 to 65 years old, five-foot-nine to six-feet tall and 140 to 160lbs.
Anyone with information is urged to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.