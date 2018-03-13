

CTV Barrie





A man who allegedly abandoned more than two dozen horses, two of which were later found dead, has been charged with animal cruelty.

In January of 2005, Caledon OPP was called to a farm in the area of Bramalea Road North after horses were seen in distress.

Investigators say they found two horses dead and more than 25 penned in an area with no food and water.

Police say they tried to locate the owner of the property, but learned the owner had left the country and moved to Hong Kong.

On Monday, Caledon OPP was alerted to the arrival of the man at Pearson International Airport. The 54-year-old Hong Kong man was arrested and charged with nine counts of failing to provide adequate care for animals and two counts of permit to be caused unnecessary suffering to animals.

The accused appeared in court on Tuesday morning.