RICHMOND HILL -- Police say they have laid multiple charges against a man allegedly involved in a long standoff with officers north of Toronto.

York Regional Police say the man surrendered to police sometime after 10 p.m. Friday and was charged with attempted murder, assault, dangerous driving and a number of weapons offences.

They say 34-year-old Anoshirvan Shirizadeh of Richmond Hill, Ont., is in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police say the incident began around 10:30 a.m. Friday, when an officer made a traffic stop near the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Major MacKenzie Drive in Richmond Hill, Ont.

They say the driver of the stopped vehicle opened fire and the officer shot back, then the suspect fled into a nearby residence.

Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, announced Friday afternoon that it is investigating after a man was "possibly struck" during the exchange of gunfire.