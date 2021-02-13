BARRIE, ONT. -- Owen Sound Police allege a man whose vehicle rolled into traffic while he was asleep at the wheel had a blood alcohol level almost three times the legal limit.

Police say the man pulled into a neighbour's driveway on Friday night, thinking it was his own. They say that before he passed out, he shifted the vehicle into neutral instead of park. The vehicle rolled down the driveway into the middle of the road, with the driver asleep inside.

Police say a 57-year-old man is facing charges. His driver's licence is suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle impounded for a week.