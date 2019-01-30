

A Kincardine man faces charges after he allegedly left the scene of a collision on Tuesday evening.

Police say the 67-year-old man was involved in a crash on Bruce Road 23 in Kincardine just before 7. No one was injured.

According to police, the man drove off after the other vehicle ended up in the ditch. Officers located him shortly afterward.

The accused faces charges of impaired driving and leaving the scene of an accident.