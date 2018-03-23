Featured
Man allegedly assaults mother, kills cat
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 6:09PM EDT
A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting his mother and killing her cat.
Grey County OPP was called to a home in Chatsworth on Thursday afternoon for a report of a family dispute.
Police say the 22 year old assaulted his mother and caused a fatal injury to her cat. The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The accused has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, and killing, injuring or endangering animals.
He will appear in court on April 19.