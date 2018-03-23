

CTV Barrie





A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting his mother and killing her cat.

Grey County OPP was called to a home in Chatsworth on Thursday afternoon for a report of a family dispute.

Police say the 22 year old assaulted his mother and caused a fatal injury to her cat. The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accused has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, and killing, injuring or endangering animals.

He will appear in court on April 19.