Man airlifted with serious injuries after motorcycle and tractor collide
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 11:44AM EDT
Provincial police are investigating after a motorcycle and farm tractor collided leaving one person with serious injuries.
The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon on Highway 10 south of Flesherton.
A stretch of the highway was closed for about eight hours while police investigated.
The 58-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital.
No names have been released.
The investigation continues.