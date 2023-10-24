BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man airlifted with serious burns after garage fire in Muskoka

    One person was airlifted with serious burns after a fire in Muskoka.

    Fire crews responded to a garage fire on Point Ideal Road in Lake of Bays on Monday afternoon to find heavy flames and smoke.

    Firefighters aggressively battled the fire and helped a man from the detached outbuilding.

    Officials say he suffered burns to a large portion of his upper body and was rushed to Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. He was later transferred via air ambulance to a Toronto centre.

    The fire was brought under control with the help of several stations.

    While the cause of the fire wasn't provided, officials did release this statement, "The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department would like to remind residents to have safety measures in place when working with combustible liquids. Work in a well-ventilated area with a proper means of egress and have a Class B fire extinguisher on hand."

    The patient has since been listed in stable condition.

