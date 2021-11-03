Man airlifted to trauma centre after workplace accident in Amaranth Twp

Barrie, Ont. -

A 21-year-old man was airlifted to a trauma centre after a workplace injury on a rural property in Amaranth Township.

Dufferin OPP says officers are investigating the accident that took place while the man was operating farm equipment at the property on the 9th Line Wednesday afternoon.

The OPP has notified the Ministry of Labour.

Police say an inspector will be attending the scene.

The worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.