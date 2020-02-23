Man airlifted to Toronto following serious crash in Creemore
Published Sunday, February 23, 2020 7:04PM EST Last Updated Sunday, February 23, 2020 7:45PM EST
A man was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a crash in Creemore, Ont. on Saturday, February 22, 2020. (CTV Dave Erskine)
BARRIE -- A man remains in critical condition in a Toronto-area hospital after being ejected from a car in Creemore on Saturday night.
It happened at County Road 9 between Riverside Drive and Concession 6 South just before 6 pm.
Fire officials say the man suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
Provincial police shut down County Road 9 at Riverside Drive for several hours to investigate.
The road reopened around 11:30 pm. The cause is still under investigation.