BARRIE -- A man remains in critical condition in a Toronto-area hospital after being ejected from a car in Creemore on Saturday night.

It happened at County Road 9 between Riverside Drive and Concession 6 South just before 6 pm.

Fire officials say the man suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Provincial police shut down County Road 9 at Riverside Drive for several hours to investigate.

The road reopened around 11:30 pm. The cause is still under investigation.