Featured
Man airlifted to Toronto following a crash in Springwater
One man has been airlifted to Toronto following a Barrie crash on Monday July 16, 2018 (CTV Barrie Krista Sharpe)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 2:31PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 16, 2018 5:40PM EDT
One person has been airlifted to a Toronto area hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Sunnidale road in Springwater Township on Monday.
It happened on Sunnidale road, west of Wilson Drive around noon. A man became trapped inside his car, and it took thirty minutes to free him.
Ornge Air ambulance transported him to Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto, with serious injuries.
Another person suffered minor injuries.