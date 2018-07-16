

CTV Barrie





One person has been airlifted to a Toronto area hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Sunnidale road in Springwater Township on Monday.



It happened on Sunnidale road, west of Wilson Drive around noon. A man became trapped inside his car, and it took thirty minutes to free him.

Ornge Air ambulance transported him to Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto, with serious injuries.



Another person suffered minor injuries.

