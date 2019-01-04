

CTV Barrie





One man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a chain-reaction collision involving three vehicles on Highway 118 in Muskoka Lakes Township on Thursday evening.

According to Bracebridge OPP, a vehicle lost control on the highway near Brackenrig Road around 5:30 p.m. causing it to veer into the rear wheels of an oncoming tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer jackknifed and struck a third vehicle, forcing it into the ditch. Emergency crews extricated the driver of the third vehicle and rushed him to hospital where he was airlifted to Sunnybrook

Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the roads were icy at the time and believe those conditions were a factor in the collision.