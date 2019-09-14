

Mike Walker, CTV Barrie





South Simcoe police are appealing for witnesses after a single vehicle crash in Innisfil on Saturday.

First responders were called to the 5th Line east of the 10th Side Road around 3 p.m. after a passing motorist discovered a heavily damaged vehicle in the north ditch.

The driver, a 55-year old Innisfil man was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

He was the only person in the vehicle, which is described as a four-door grey Hyundai Azera.

Police believe the vehicle had been travelling eastbound, lost control and entered the ditch before striking several trees.

The road was closed for approximately five hours while investigators collected evidence.