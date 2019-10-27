One person was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital after a two-vehicle crash in New Tecumseth.

It happened just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday on Tottenham road, just west of Beeton.

Police say three people were transported to a local hospital where two were treated for minor injuries.

A man was later airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with possible life-altering injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.