Man airlifted to hospital after New Tecumseth crash
Published Sunday, October 27, 2019 6:01PM EDT
One person was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital after a two-vehicle crash in New Tecumseth.
It happened just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday on Tottenham road, just west of Beeton.
Police say three people were transported to a local hospital where two were treated for minor injuries.
A man was later airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with possible life-altering injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.