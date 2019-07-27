

CTV Barrie





Part of Dunlop Street in Barrie is closed for a police investigation after a male was airlifted to hospital following an early morning dispute.

Barrie police say around 3 am there was an ‘altercation’ between two people. One male sustained life-threatening injuries, believed to have been caused by an edged weapon. He has since been airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police could not comment on what caused the dispute, or why the road remains closed, but say the investigation is on-going. There is no word on when the road will reopen.