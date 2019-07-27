Featured
Man airlifted to hospital after a dispute on Dunlop Street in Barrie
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 12:52PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 27, 2019 6:31PM EDT
Part of Dunlop Street in Barrie is closed for a police investigation after a male was airlifted to hospital following an early morning dispute.
Barrie police say around 3 am there was an ‘altercation’ between two people. One male sustained life-threatening injuries, believed to have been caused by an edged weapon. He has since been airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
Police could not comment on what caused the dispute, or why the road remains closed, but say the investigation is on-going. There is no word on when the road will reopen.