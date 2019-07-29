

CTV Barrie





A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after an alleged serious assault in Ramara Township.

OPP officers responded to a home on Logan Lane shortly after 2 a.m. and found the victim with serious injuries. They suspect he was stabbed multiple times.

Paramedics attended to the victim before he was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

Police say he remains in critical condition.

Officers are appealing for witnesses as they investigate this incident.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and don't feel there is any threat to public safety.