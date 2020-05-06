BARRIE -- A 57-year-old man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in downtown Barrie on Wednesday afternoon.

Barrie police confirm the man was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police closed Maple Avenue by the Barrie bus terminal between Simcoe and Dunlop streets for the investigation, it has since reopened.

The driver remained at the scene of the incident, according to police.

No word on any charges at this time.