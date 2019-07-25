

CTV Barrie





A man was airlifted with serious injuries after police say his truck became airborne and crashed into several trees in Dundalk, near Shelburne.

Police say the man is lucky that people saw the crash happen this afternoon; otherwise, they say the truck may not have been found for hours.

Fire crews extricated the man from the crumpled wreckage.

Police don`t believe alcohol was a factor.

Police expect Sideroad 260 west of Line 2 to be closed for several hours.