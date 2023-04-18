Man accused of throwing rocks at moving vehicles charged

Investigators in Newmarket arrested a man accused of endangering the lives of individuals in moving vehicles.

According to York Regional Police, the 28-year-old man threw a rock at the windshield of a York Region Transit bus travelling on Davis Drive near Lorne Avenue.

The rock damaged the windshield, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Police say three more incidents of rocks thrown at moving vehicles were reported.

Investigators say the incidents happened in March.

The accused is charged with four counts of mischief endangering life.

The investigation is ongoing, with police asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.