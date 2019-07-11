

CTV Barrie





A Collingwood man allegedly spotted taking pictures of children in public is facing child pornography charges.

Police say they received complaints about a man taking pictures of children at a local pier in Collingwood on July 4th.

Police allege he was also seen videotaping children.

Investigators searched a residence in Collingwood on Wednesday and said they seized several electronic devices.

The 45-year-old man faces criminal charges of possession of child pornography, making child pornography, and voyeurism for a sexual purpose.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident and ask the public to contact the OPP with any information.