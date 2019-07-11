Featured
Man accused of taking photos of kids in Collingwood charged
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 2:04PM EDT
A Collingwood man allegedly spotted taking pictures of children in public is facing child pornography charges.
Police say they received complaints about a man taking pictures of children at a local pier in Collingwood on July 4th.
Police allege he was also seen videotaping children.
Investigators searched a residence in Collingwood on Wednesday and said they seized several electronic devices.
The 45-year-old man faces criminal charges of possession of child pornography, making child pornography, and voyeurism for a sexual purpose.
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident and ask the public to contact the OPP with any information.