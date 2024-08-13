Man busted for stunt driving in F-150

BARRIE
    An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated file image. (SOURCE: OPP) An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated file image. (SOURCE: OPP)
    The driving actions of a southbound Ford F-150 caught the eye of a patrol officer.

    The pickup truck was seen performing a stunt manoeuver on Main Street in Penetanguishene at the Poyntz Street traffic lights near 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

    A provincial police officer stopped the vehicle nearby and, spoke with the driver of the truck, which caused the officer to begin an impaired driving investigation.

    Police charged a 45-year-old Penetanguishene man with impaired by drugs and alcohol charges, as well as performing a stunt.

    The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 22. He was served a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

