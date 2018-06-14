

CTV Barrie





The man accused of stealing a vehicle that had a dog in the backseat has been charged.

The 32 year old was arrested and charged over the weekend with theft of a motor vehicle. Barrie police says more than $1,400 worth of construction tools are still missing.

The man is accused of stealing a vehicle from the Ultramar gas station on Anne Street on May 30. The owner of the car was inside paying at the time of the theft.

The vehicle was found later that night. A dog that had been in the backseat was found unharmed still in the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the stolen tools is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.