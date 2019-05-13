

CTV Barrie





Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they say stole baby monitors from the same store in Barrie on three different occasions.

Police say the man went unnoticed the first two times, but on his third attempt out of the Toys R Us in Park Place on Wednesday, the anti-theft alarm sounded alerting the staff.

They say the alleged thief ran across the parking lot and jumped into a black Honda passenger car.

Police say $1,500 in Summer Infant baby monitoring systems were stolen.

The accused is described as a white man, about 55 to 65-years-old, clean-shaven, wearing a grey baseball cap, grey button-down shirt, black jacket and black dress pants with black dress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.